Galaxy Watch 6’s faster ‘Exynos W930’ chip shows up

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 13 2023 - 8:22 am PT
galaxy watch 6 classic design leak

Samsung is preparing to launch a new chipset with its next Wear OS watch, the Galaxy Watch 6, and now the Exynos W930 has made an early appearance.

On the Bluetooth SIG, a regulatory board for products equipped with Bluetooth, the Exynos “S5E5515” has appeared. As the listing further confirms, this is the Exynos W930, a successor to the Exynos W920 Samsung used in the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5.

The Exynos W930 chip was previously reported to be called the “W980,” and is said to bring a performance boost of around 10% to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series.

This listing, as spotted first by SamMobile, mentions that the chip will be compatible with Bluetooth 5.3, which the Galaxy Watch 5 also supported last year. That lends credence to the idea that W930 is actually just a revision of the W920. Notably, both chips carry the model number S5E5515.

The Exynos S5E5515 is to be used together with a compatible RF chip to build a full BT + Wi-Fi solution supporting Bluetooth 5.3

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic in July alongside its new foldables, with the Classic model reviving the company’s iconic rotating bezel controls.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

