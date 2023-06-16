Galaxy Watch 6 series has thinner bezels and new quick-switch band in leaked images

Samsung’s new series of smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, are making their debut in just over a month, and today, an official-looking set of images is showing off what to expect.

WinFuture today published several images that show off the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from every angle and in every color too. The Watch 6 looks virtually identical to the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 that came before it, with a sporty design that has lugs for the band, two buttons, and a pretty flat sapphire crystal panel over the display.

The only real difference here is the bezels, which are just a little bit thinner. That leads to a bigger display, which has been rumored to come in at 1.31-inch and 1.47-inch for the smaller and larger sizes. The battery is also expected to be bigger, despite the watch size staying the same at 40mm and 44mm options.

Galaxy Watch 6 will apparently be sold in black, silver, and tan/beige color options. Notably, the bands here also have some new quick-switch mechanism. It’s unclear if this means Samsung is moving away from a traditional pin – it looks a lot like Google’s failed “Mode” bands.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meanwhile, revives the physical rotating bezel as we’ve been expecting for months. The overall design is quite similar to Galaxy Watch 4 Classic but with a slightly thinner bezel and bigger display. The watch will apparently be larger overall, too, with 43mm and 47mm sizes in contrast to the 42mm and 46mm used before.

The Classic will apparently be sold in black and silver colors, and it seems there’s a new leather band with visible stitching.

Specs on the Galaxy Watch 6 series have yet to be confirmed, but Samsung is expected to use a new Exynos W930 chipset that might be a little faster. Both smartwatches are set to launch in late July and apparently with Wear OS 4.

