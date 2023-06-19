Alleged Galaxy Watch 6 prices hint at a slight increase

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to launch later this Summer alongside the company’s new foldables, but according to a new leak, they might be coming with some higher prices.

According to Dealabs Magazine, Samsung will price the Galaxy Watch 6 series starting at €319.99 in France. That’s for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6, with the small size of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic coming in at €100 more.

This is notably a bit higher than the previous generation. The Galaxy Watch 5 is currently sold in France for €299 without any promotions. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, meanwhile, comes in at a starting price of €469 when it’s not on sale. That is where things become a positive, though, as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic would start at €50 less than the Pro.

In the US, current prices start at $279 for the Watch 5 and $449 for the Watch 5 Pro. If the price changes are directly mirrored in the States, that would likely put the Watch 6 at $299, and Watch 6 Classic around $400.

The lineup is priced as follows according to this leak:

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: €319 (Bluetooth) / €369 (LTE)

Galaxy Watch 6 45mm: €349 (Bluetooth) / €399 (LTE)

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: €419 (Bluetooth) / €469 (LTE)

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: €449 (Bluetooth) / €499 (LTE)

The post also reiterates the colors, clarifying that the Watch 6’s smallest size will get “Graphite” and “Cream” color options, while the larger size gets “Graphite” and “Silver.” The Watch 6 Classic would apparently get black and silver colorways on both sizes.

Another Galaxy Watch 6 leak last week offered a good look at what Samsung’s new smartwatches will bring to the table. The “sporty” model will apparently thin out its bezels to make room for a bigger display, while the Classic would revive the physical rotating bezel. It was also seen that Samsung is working on a new quick-switch mechanism for its first-party bands.

