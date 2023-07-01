 Skip to main content

It is GA4 day, and Google’s analytics competitors deliver laughs

Avatar for Seth Weintraub  | Jul 1 2023 - 7:35 am PT
Googleheimer countdown

Today was the day Google was supposed to kill the original analytics. But it is still up as of this writing. On what is supposed to be GA4 day, we present to you competitor Matomo‘s hilarious, soon to be viral, parody called Googleheimer.

As Google is wont to do, it is killing its super popular and almost universally used Analytics product for a more obtuse “Google Analytics 4”. GA4 omits many of the loved features and dashboards that its predecessor had and overall is just not as comfortable as the product many websites have been using for a decade plus. But we know this is what we get when we use Google products.

The ad is based on the new ‘Oppenheimer’ biopic and takes us to a parallel universe where Googleheimer explains the real reason why Google chase to move to GA4.

Matomo hopes that you give them a try if you aren’t loving GA4 and are getting the word out via this hilarious viral video:

How is your organization’s migration away from Google analytics going? Were you OK with GA4 or did you try out some other products?

