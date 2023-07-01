 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 series gets battery and charging upgrades, new countries in latest leak

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 1 2023 - 7:21 am PT
8 Comments
google pixel 8 render

The Google Pixel 8 series is set to make its debut in a few months, but big details just continue to keep coming out. Now, we’re hearing more about battery size and charging speed on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and it’s all good news.

Android Authority reports that Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will see upgrades to battery size and charging speed compared to their predecessors. That includes bringing max charging speeds up to 24W on Pixel 8 and 27W on Pixel 8 Pro, up from 20W and 23W on the previous models. Qi charging, as 9to5Google reported a month ago, remains unchanged.

More exciting, though, are battery size upgrades. Apparently, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will both see increases over their predecessors. That starts on Pixel 8 Pro, which will jump from 4,926 mAh on the 7 Pro to 4,950 mAh. It’s very likely that Google will stick with the same 5,000 mAh rating, but the minor increase is certainly appreciated. Better is the jump on Pixel 8, which goes up to 4,485 mAh from the 4,270 mAh cell on Pixel 7. That jump of around 5% still isn’t major, but it should be enough to be felt.

This latest report also details support for Wi-Fi 7 on both phones as a part of the Tensor G3 upgrade, as well as continued support of UWB, but only on the Pixel 8 Pro. An upgraded UWB module appears to be in use there too.

Apparently, Pixel 8 might be available in new countries as well. Citing electronic warranties, it seems the two phones will launch in the following regions in addition to existing countries:

  • Austria
  • Switzerland
  • Belgium
  • Portugal

Availability has always been a problem for Pixel phones, and while Google has made improvements, there’s still much work to be done.

More on Google Pixel 8:

