Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch July 26, reservations open today with $50 credit

Samsung already announced that it will hold Unpacked 2023 in its home country of South Korea, and now, the company is opening reservations for its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 while confirming a July 26 launch date.

In a teaser tonight, Samsung confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 26. The event, held in Seoul, South Korea, will start at 7 a.m. ET and livestreamed via YouTube and Samsung’s social channels.

The event, at least according to rumors, will be headlined by the debut of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Beyond that, a new Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected, as is the Galaxy Watch 6 series. There’s also a chance of new earbuds and a new SmartTag tracker.

Starting today, Samsung is opening reservations for its new devices.

Those who sign up at Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung app will be eligible for a $50 credit with the purchase of their device. That credit can be used for accessories and more when buying the new device. There’s no commitment for this either – just drop in your email. Samsung has, in the past, also offered enhanced trade-ins with these reservations, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this time around.

More on Samsung: