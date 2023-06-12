 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Flip 5 outer display reportedly gets Google Maps, Messages, and YouTube apps

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 12 2023 - 9:28 am PT
The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to bring the overdue upgrade of a big outer display and, apparently, Samsung is working with Google to bring select apps to that display including Maps and more.

As has been revealed by past leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to deliver a 3.4-inch cover display that takes up almost the entire top half of the device. It’s a drastic improvement from the tiny 1.9-inch panel on Galaxy Z Flip 4, and even bigger than the Oppo Find N2 Flip’s panel.

What users can do on that outer display, though, has been largely unknown outside of a previous report that mentioned new widgets and features.

Now, a report from SamMobile details that the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s outer display will be getting some “optimized” apps from Google. This apparently includes:

  • Google Maps
  • Google Messages
  • YouTube

These “optimized” apps will also apparently be backed up by Samsung’s apps, which the report says to “expect” to be ready for the cover display.

But still, it’s unclear if Samsung’s phone will be able to match that of the new Motorola Razr+. That device has an even-bigger 3.6-inch display which, as we previously detailed, can run virtually an Android app.

Samsung is set to unveil Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July, the company has confirmed.

