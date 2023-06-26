Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks in real-life image as color options and price hike leak [Gallery]

A new set of leaks of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers up our first real-life look at the device, hints of a higher price tag, and also renders of the foldable’s color options.

Starting first with the real-life look, @Tech_Reve (Revegnus) posted what appears to be a Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a case to help keep the design a secret. That case, though, doesn’t stop some key points from being confirmed.

Firstly there’s the much bigger cover display, folder icon-shape and all, which is showing a clock in a presumed ambient or always-on mode; under that display are two cameras and an LED flash. Along the sides we can see the same fingerprint sensor and button layout, as well as a hinge that closes completely flat with no gap.

Beyond that, Greek publication TechManiacs claims to have pricing information for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. We’d recommend taking that with a grain of salt, but the publication claims the device will run €1,299 in Greece, a €150 (13%) increase.

Finally, we’re also getting a peak at the colors Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably come in. Snoopy_Tech recently posted a cryptic tweet with binary code that reveals images of both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 in their main color variants. That includes “Icy Blue,” “Cream,” and “Phantom Black” colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and “Lavender,” “Mint,” “Cream,” and “Graphite” for the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s main colors. This notably doesn’t include the exclusive colors Samsung tends to offer on its website, as well as the “Bespoke” options.

Samsung has confirmed an Unpacked event that will be held in South Korea in late-July to launch its new foldables as well as other devices such as the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

More on Galaxy Z Flip 5:

The lead image of Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a mockup based on previous leaks