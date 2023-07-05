 Skip to main content

Meta Threads moves up launch, now coming at 7 p.m. ET today

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 5 2023 - 12:51 pm PT
Meta has been working on Threads, its Twitter competitor, for some time now, and the company has now silently moved up the launch timing by several hours.

As we first reported yesterday, Meta opened a countdown to the launch of Threads on the new “threads.net” website yesterday. That pointed to a launch time of 7 a.m. PT on the morning of July 6. That was further confirmed when an Easter egg was discovered within the Instagram app, which showed the exact time of launch.

Now, though, Meta has quietly moved up the launch timing for Threads.

Meta Threads will now be available starting at 7 p.m. ET tonight, or 4 p.m. PT, just over three hours from the time of this post going live. The timing is confirmed both on the teaser site and also in the Instagram app, as pictured below.

Threads is expected to largely copy the post style of Twitter but uses your Instagram account. This morning, Threads briefly went live on the web, revealing that some major brands and personalities already have access.

