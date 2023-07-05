Leaks show off Nothing Ear (2) in black

Almost four months after introducing the Nothing Ear (2), leaked official-looking images surfaced online revealing a new Black color option for the transparent earbuds.

The beginning of 2023 held a ton of product releases, including one Nothing Ear (2), the successor to the wildly popular Ear (1) earbuds. The updated earbuds boast a new “Personal Sound Profile” mode that changes audio tuning to match the user better. This in conjunction with an updated app lays the foundation for a better variation of Nothing’s transparent earbuds.

While colorway isn’t something that can necessarily be changed on transparent products generationally, leaked images on Twitter showcase a new subtle change in the current version of the Nothing Ear buds.

At the driver chassis, the Nothing Ear (2) is changed from a white casing to a black one, along with the silicone tips. The stem remains clear, as changing that would likely constitute a different naming scheme and new lineup. To add, the Qi-capable charging case uses the new black color scheme to match the earbuds.

The Nothing Ear (2) buds aren’t brand-new, but the new leak suggests that the company may be planning to introduce the new color to reinvigorate the product line. While the white that accentuates the transparent design on the Nothing Buds is lovely, it isn’t for everyone, and a new black colorway may be enough for some to pull the trigger on the ANC earbuds.

We imagine the upcoming Nothing Ear (2) Black earbuds will stick to the same $149 pricing we saw with the original white variation.