Pixel Fold launches at T-Mobile on July 18 with $1,000 discounts

The Google Pixel Fold started shipping to early buyers last week, but carriers have been a bit delayed. T-Mobile is now revealing its Pixel Fold offers, though, with the foldable coming in just under two weeks and with up to $1,000 off.

T-Mobile has confirmed its new listing for the Pixel Fold that the foldable will start shipping on July 18. Pre-orders are open today for the same $1,799 price tag as everywhere else, but the carrier is offering some great deals.

For new lines, T-Mobile will offer $1,000 off the Pixel Fold. There’s no trade-in needed, but you’ll be locked into T-Mobile for two years to receive the 24 months of bill credits that the discount takes the form of. Outside of that, T-Mobile will also offer $1,000 with an eligible trade-in.

Devices that earn the full $1,000 credit include:

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21FE, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Note10, Note10+, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 Ultra, Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Flip3, Z Flip4

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, 9 Pro 5G

Pixel 7 Pro

Older iPhones, Pixels, and devices from Motorola, LG and other brands will net $500 in credit, which is still not too bad. Like the new line deal, the discount here comes with bill credits over 24 months.

