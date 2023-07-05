 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch July 2023 update rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 5 2023 - 9:21 pm PT
Just like on phones and the Tablet earlier, Google is rolling out the July 2023 update for the Pixel Watch later than usual.

Following the update, your Pixel Watch will be on a July 5, 2023 security patch level. RWDC.230705.001 is the build that started rolling out late on Wednesday evening.

Google’s changelog hasn’t been posted and the factory/OTA image is not yet live, but we don’t expect anything too major following the sizable Feature Drop last month, with the build number backing that up. That release added SpO2, high and low heart rate notifications, and auto-pause for run/walks/bike rides. Google Assistant for Wear OS also gained Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, and Spanish support.

Tap the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates), which is still gray instead of black, multiple times to initiate the download. Open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi to significantly speed up the process.

