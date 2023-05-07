Pixel Watch LTE gets deep discount to $329 as Active Band $10 off

Before today, the deepest Google Store discount brought the cellular Pixel Watch to $349. The Pixel Watch LTE is now $329.99 for the next week, while the Active Band sees its first official deal.

From May 7, 2023 at 12 a.m. to May 14, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the LTE Pixel Watch is $70 off on the Google Store. This is for Mother’s Day and you can also find the deal at Amazon and Best Buy.

Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch is back to $299.99 after $50 off (Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy). The last promotion was in February.

Also of note (especially for existing owners) is how the Pixel Watch’s Active Band is $10 off and currently $39.99. On the Google Store, Lemongrass is available in addition to Charcoal, Obsidian, Chalk, and Hazel. This is the first discount on the band from Google. None of the other models are seeing a price cut today.

Other deals include the Pixel Buds Pro for $159.99 (Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy) after $40 off and the 2nd-gen Pixel Stand at $59.99 (Google Store).

