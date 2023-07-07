 Skip to main content

‘OnePlus Open’ foldable may ship with a special version of OxygenOS

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 7 2023 - 10:26 am PT
We’re only a month or so away from the debut of the first OnePlus foldable, and one of the biggest questions around the product lies in its software. According to a new rumor, the “OnePlus Open” may ship with a special version of OxygenOS.

@_SnoopyTech_ claims that “OxygenOS Fold” will be the software version on the upcoming OnePlus foldable, a detail that Max Jambor, another reliable source, backs up.

Now, at this point, we really don’t know what “OxygenOS Fold” may bring to the “OnePlus Open,” the foldable previously known as “OnePlus V Fold.” OxygenOS in itself is, at this point, basically a carbon copy of Oppo’s ColorOS. That even makes this special version make sense, too, as Oppo also offers “ColorOS Fold” on the Oppo Find N2.

Unfortunately, Oppo’s “ColorOS Fold” doesn’t really instill any confidence in me for OnePlus’ take.

ColorOS on the Oppo Find N2 has plenty of enhancements for a larger screen, such as split view in some system apps and the Settings, but it also ignores many of Android’s upgrades in that area. There’s no split notification panel, and Oppo skips the Android taskbar. That could change, and OnePlus technically could do that too, but it’s not looking great.

The OnePlus Pad, the first large-screen device with OxygenOS, similarly skipped out on Android’s built-in big-screen optimizations.

