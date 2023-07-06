The first OnePlus foldable might be called ‘OnePlus Open’

OnePlus is set to unveil its first foldable smartphone in just over a month, and apparently, that device might be called the “OnePlus Open.”

Max Jambor this morning tweeted, forgoing his usual cryptic style, the alleged name of the OnePlus foldable. “Open” is a name we’ve not yet heard for the device, which was previously known as “OnePlus V Fold.”

The “OnePlus V Fold” name first leaked early this year through a regulatory agency, but there’s been little noise around the name in the time since. That name makes sense against Samsung’s “Galaxy Z Fold” branding, but it seems like OnePlus is trying to break some new ground.

“OnePlus Open” isn’t something we would have expected, and personally, I’m not really in favor. Using a verb as the name of a phone, while making some sense in this context, just feels wrong. But it may just be the case, and I guess it could have been worse.

OnePlus is taking a different approach on the name for it’s very first foldable Smartphone! Let me introduce it to you: OnePlus Open 👐 pic.twitter.com/srXw35UC8j — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 6, 2023

The OnePlus foldable, whatever it may be called, is expected to have a near-8-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB of RAM, and more. It’s shaping up to be a killer offering.

