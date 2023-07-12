OnePlus 12 adds centered hole punch, periscope zoom camera to the same design

The OnePlus 12 apparently won’t look very different from the OnePlus 10 Pro or OnePlus 11 if a new leak is to be believed, but the design does change as the result of a couple of new additions.

@OnLeaks and SmartPrix today published a set of CAD-based renders that show off the OnePlus 12. The device, likely to launch early next year (or very late in 2023), is apparently going to be mostly unchanged from its predecessors.

Like the OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, and OnePlus 11, the design of OnePlus 12 has an offset, large round camera module. The module connects to the frame via a small metal section around the left side of the camera module. We can also see the alert slider in its usual place as well as power and volume buttons.

The phone as a whole looks basically identical, but there are two key changes.

For one, the rear camera module adds a periscope zoom lens. This was previously rumored, but it’s nice to have further confirmation. There’s no word on the optical zoom level this will bring, but it’s rumored it will use a 64MP sensor inside.

Beyond that, the selfie camera also gets a welcome change, with its hole punch moved from the left corner over to the center. The centered look has become popular among other Android manufacturers for a while now, but OnePlus and Oppo have continually opted for the corner position. While it’s all subjective, many prefer the centered location as it’s less intrusive.

Not a whole lot is known about the OnePlus 12 at this point, but it’s expected that the device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. SmartPrix also mentions a rumor that wireless charging could make a comeback.

More on OnePlus: