Deals: Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits $59 low, Galaxy Buds 2 at $80, more

All of today’s best deals are now live as we head into the weekend, with 9to5Toys back with some notable offers for Friday. If you recently scored a new Pixel smartphone, Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen will be the perfect accessory now that it’s down to the $59 low. Undercutting their Prime Day discount, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 now sell for an all-time low of $80 to go alongside much of the same best price ever on Govee’s new Matter color Lightstrip at $42. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen drops to $59

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts of the year on the latest Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. A perfect companion to your new Pixel 7a or flagship 7 series handsets, this official charging dock now sells for $59. Down from $79, you’re looking at $20 in savings to mark the first discount since back in May. In those two months, today’s offer returns to the all-time low as only the second chance to save in 2023.

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues of the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 7/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds Pro and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 now undercut Prime Day pricing

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Dropping these true wireless earbuds down to $80, pricing today lands at $70 off the usual $150 going rate while marking the best we’ve seen in months. It’s $4 under previous mentions and marking a new 2023 low. Today’s offer notably undercuts Prime Day pricing, as well. If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form-factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.

Govee’s latest Matter color lightstrip is now $42

Govee just launched its very first smart lightstrip equipped with Matter support, and now Amazon is pairing that new release with a rare discount. Only the third chance to save since launching last month, the just-released smart home accessory now sells for $42. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag that it just debuted with, delivering $18 in savings. This is most notably a new all-time low, but also undercuts our previous mention by $6.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your prefered digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battlestation moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambiance to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could using some lighting. We break down the full experience in our launch coverage, which takes a closer look at why this lightstrip is more vibrant than previous Govee releases.

Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone sees first discount

While just about every other Android smartphone has gone on sale for Prime Day, it’s time for the latest and greatest from Motorola to take the stage. The new Motorola razr+ was just revealed last month, and now it’s on sale for the very first time. Open to all shoppers – not just Prime – the new foldable sells for $900. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at the only chance so far to save. Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]