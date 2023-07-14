Galaxy Tab S9 FE leaks, will include 11-inch and 12.4-inch sizes

While Android tablets are seeing somewhat of a renaissance in recent years, Samsung has never really given up on the form factor. With new flagship tablets set to launch later this month, Samsung also appears to be working on a Galaxy Tab S9 FE series of more affordable tablets, and this time with multiple sizes.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE debuted a few months after the rest of the Galaxy Tab S7 series with the goal of delivering much of the same experience, but at a more affordable cost. It hit a lower price by cutting down the screen to an LCD instead of OLED and switching to a lesser processor too. But, it also only replicated the experience for the larger 12.4-inch display on the Galaxy Tab S7+.

With the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series, Samsung is expected to once again debut flagship tablets in the Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra. @OnLeaks, with partners MediaPeanut and WolfOfTablet, though, have now shared CAD-based renders that show off the alleged Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, a duo of tablets at 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch sizes.

The two tablets unsurprinsgly appear to share their design with the flagship-tier Galaxy Tab S9 series, with dual cameras on the Plus model and a singular camera on the main model. Both have reasonably slim bezels around their displays, a metal frame with flat edges, pins for accessories, USB-C, and dual speakers.

Tab S9 FE+

Like on prior models, the FE series will likely drop down to an LCD display and also move away from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor expected in the top models. Pricing is unclear, as is when these tablets may debut. It seems possible they could arrive at Unpacked later this month, but it wouldn’t line up with how the company has previously launched “Fan Edition” devices.

