Report: Samsung XR headset delayed ‘up to six months’ as a result of Apple Vision Pro

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 7 2023 - 10:14 am PT
Apple Vision Pro shows off a tremendous idea for the future of mixed reality, but it seems like making the product a reality is a struggle, even for Apple. As Vision Pro is seeing production cuts, Samsung’s competing mixed reality headset is also apparently being delayed by a few months.

A report from Korean publication SBS Biz claims that Samsung has delayed its Apple Vision Pro competitor by “up to six months.” The delayed headset was originally expected to enter production as soon as early 2024 but has been “postponed.”

Why the delay? Apparently, Samsung is partially going back to the drawing board.

The report cites a source familiar with Samsung’s plans who said (translated):

I understand that the decision was made considering the specifications of Apple’s mixed reality (MR) headset ‘Vision Pro,’ a competitor. We decided to reconsider.

In other words, Apple Vision Pro’s high-end nature has Samsung rethinking the headset that was in development. It’s unclear what that means for the future of the product, but Samsung had previously sourced both BOE and its own Samsung Display for the display panels within the headset. Apple, meanwhile, sources Sony for the OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) panels in Vision Pro.

Samsung’s headset, whenever it debuts, is effectively confirmed to be running on top of Android and a Qualcomm chipset. Earlier this year, the company revealed a partnership with Google and Qualcomm, which included an “unannounced version of Android” for “wearable displays.” Google, notably, is also reported to be working on a model for XR devices, which puts OEM hardware first rather than building its own devices.

