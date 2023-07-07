Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser is equal parts fun and weird as it mocks iPhone users

Foldable smartphones are a really fun new technology, and one that Samsung and others are betting big on. In the latest teaser for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung mocks iPhone users who are scared of switching in a way that’s both quite fun, and really weird.

Samsung’s new teaser video is the second in a series, “Join the Flip Side.” The point of the series for Samsung is to push its foldables on iPhone users directly, and it’s not at all subtle about it.

The premise of this latest “season 2” installment is a group of iPhone users at a campground telling the story of how Galaxy Z Flips get stuck in your head, and how the only cure is to make the switch. It’s a fun little premise, that’s followed with one of the campers seeing a Flip 4 in action and immediately being hooked. Her friends make a run for it, only to be met with Flips throughout the camp.

It’s fun and somewhat clever with how it mocks iPhone users being scared to switch, but’s also incredibly cringey at points.

The ad ends with Samsung teasing “the new one,” Galaxy Z Flip 5. The device, as we know, is coming on July 26 with some big upgrades including a massive new cover display. Samsung has reservations open now for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, which offers a no-obligation way to get a $50 credit along with your new foldable. You can sign up at Samsung’s website for free.

