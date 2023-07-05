Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and Tab S9 series leak in official-looking renders [Gallery]

Samsung’s new foldables are just a few short weeks from launching, and now we’re getting our best look yet at the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Flip 5, and also Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 series too.

WinFuture today published a large collection of renders of Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices, showing all colors for the new foldables and all five devices from every angle.

The official-looking images show how, really, none of these devices are seeing major revamps. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks nearly identical to its predecessor with the same outer display and same camera arrangement. The only notable differences are a relocated LED flash and that the device looks thinner, which is due to the new hinge as previously leaked.

The Fold 5 is pictured in a beige color, black, and also a new blue option. We’ve embedded just a few of the leaked images below.

Beyond that, the same report also releases more images of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in its four main colorways – beige, black, green, and purple.

The obvious difference on Samsung’s new flip phone is, of course, the huge new external display. While the dark imagery on that display in these renders somewhat surprisingly minimizes the size of that display, it’s said to be 3.4 inches in size and set to get specialized apps from Google.

Finally, we also get our first real look at the Galaxy Tab S9 series here. The Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra all make an appearance with the same core design. A big display up front with minimal bezels (and a notch on the Ultra), an S Pen charging station on the back, and two cameras, though there’s only one on the smallest model.

The look itself is basically identical to the Tab S8, but that’s not really a bad thing. Rumor has it the big upgrade Samsung has in store, besides using Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, is the addition of an IP rating for water and dust resistance, a rarity on tablets.

Samsung is expected to launch all of these devices and some others at an Unpacked event confirmed for late July from South Korea.

More on Samsung:

Editor’s Note: Last time images of this style leaked, Samsung aggressively worked to scrub them from the internet. It’s unclear if the same approach will be taken here.