Galaxy Watch 6 makes appearance in leaked store displays

Samsung is all but set to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, though that isn’t stopping people from sharing what they can online, including bix box displays before launch. The new marketing materials show off a couple of new watch faces through One UI 5.

Through a series of previous leaks, we’re expecting the Galaxy Watch 6 to show up in two different forms – the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. The Classic variation brings back the iconic rotating bezel, though it looks to be slimmer and sleeker than the last time we saw it on the Watch 4 Classic.

The wearables are set to hit 5ATM water resistance – much like the previous version – and tout a sapphire crystal panel to protect the display underneath. They also make use of the recently unlocked temperature sensor that can be used for menstrual cycle tracking in particular.

Posted through Reddit just yesterday, official-looking marketing banners have appeared showcasing the Watch 6 alone. It can be assumed that Galaxy Watch 6 Classic materials lie underneath out of sight. The Watch 6 banners display five different wearable setups, each with a different band and watch face.

Of the five variants shown, most bands seem to be a sport band, with one higher-end model sitting in the middle, showcased in a lavender color. The band colorways also seem to come in light blue, pearl white, and mustard yellow which look pretty good.

Of the five Galaxy Watch 6 watch faces, we’ve only seen one in prior leaks – the farthest left. The rest are all new likely based on One UI 5 and its enhanced sleep and cardio tracking features. The furthest right seems to be a sleep-driven watch face that displays helpful stats and tips.

Overall things are looking good for the Galaxy Watch 6. One UI 5 will come preloaded on the device and bring some much-needed improvements to the OS, though it’s nothing incredibly ground-breaking at the moment. Samsung’s mobile announcement is just around the corner and the Watch 6 series will be up for pre-order soon.