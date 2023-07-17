 Skip to main content

More Galaxy Watch 6 leaks reveal sizes, ‘business’ model, and more images

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 17 2023 - 7:22 am PT
samsung galaxy watch 4 classic rotating bezel

At its Unpacked event on July 26, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series and, over the past couple of days, more images and details, such as the size, have leaked.

SnoopyTech has, over the past couple of days, given us two new leaks of Galaxy Watch 6, starting with a new dump of official-looking images. This latest batch mirrors leaks that Samsung tried to scrub from the internet last month, including the new quick-switch mechanism that Samsung’s bands are using.

The images also confirm details such as 5ATM water resistance, sapphire crystal glass, a returning temperature sensor, and thinner bezels. There are over 80 images in total, just a few of which we’ve embedded below.

The same account also mentioned this morning that there will be a Galaxy Watch 6 “for business.” It’s unclear what would be different about that model besides it being sold with an enterprise focus.

Finally, a promo image from a site in Korea confirms the sizes of Galaxy Watch 6 models. Available in both Bluetooth and LTE models, Watch 6 will be in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while Watch 6 Classic will be available in 43mm and 47mm sizes.

Samsung has reservations open now for its new foldables, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, now on Samsung.com with a $50 credit that can be applied to the cost of the device, or to an accessory like the Galaxy Watch 6. Unpacked will be on July 26.

