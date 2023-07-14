 Skip to main content

Tottenham player Son Heung-min leaks Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at the airport

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jul 14 2023 - 7:59 am PT
2 Comments
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is set to be released less than a month from now. Even still, the upcoming design complete with returning rotating bezel has been spotted on the wrist of Tottenham Hotspur forward, Son Heung-min.

One of the biggest factors that have made the Galaxy Watch 6 so exciting is the return of the rotating bezel. The Classic variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 was the last to include this feature, and it came as such a natural and user-friendly mechanism that it was sadly missed in Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch attempt.

Leaked renders and marketing photos are one thing, but real-world photos of the device give a much better look. Tottenham Hotspur – COYS! – forward, Son Hueng-min, has given us that look while making his way back to England for the return of the Premier League season from Korea.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

At first glance, what we think is the the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic seems to sport a much thinner bezel, which surrounds an equally larger screen (via SamMobile). The proportions look great and the blacked-out colorway shown in the photo is an attractive one. There’s nothing to definitively back up a larger screen and thinner bezels, but the photo tells a slightly different story.

We were expecting the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to sport refined bezels, per recent leaks. Of course, the device looks a little chunky in those marketing images, while the images showcasing the watch on the Spurs forward makes it look surprisingly less so.

Samsung may end up dropping the “Pro” branding and sticking with a Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, with the latter including the rotating bezel we’ve been waiting to see again. As it stands, Samsung is likely to announce the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic later this month, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

