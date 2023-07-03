Galaxy Z Fold 5 shows off nearly gapless hinge in real-life images, no dust resistance

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 is bringing with it a big update to Samsung’s foldable hinge and new real-life images offer a closer look at how that acts as an improvement.

Images posted by @AhmedQwaider888 (since deleted, via Android Police), show off what appears to be the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in its blue colorway in real-life. The images focus in primarily on the hinge, which is the biggest difference on Fold 5 over the previous Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The obvious change is that, now, the hinge closes almost completely flat when the phone is folded up.

On all of Samsung’s prior foldables, there’s been a considerable gap that protects the screen. The reason this is now possible is Samsung’s move to a “waterdrop” hinge which sees the display recede into the hinge slightly to reduce the radius at which it is folded. This could also bring improvements to the display crease, and it’s also set to be in place on Flip 5 too.

We saw this change in some previously-leaked images, but seeing it in real-life looks even better, but it’s also more clear here that the gap isn’t completely removed. That said, the small bit of gap that seems to appear in these images is so small it shouldn’t matter.

It’s possible this sliver of an opening is part of what’s preventing Samsung from finally earning a dust resistance rating. Rumors have claimed this could be coming this year, but Ice Universe says it won’t have an IP58 rating.

Another image also shows off the back of the Fold 5 next to the Fold 4, with the only change being a repositioned LED flash.

So far, it’s seemingly like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be pretty underwhelming, but it’s possible Samsung has some surprises in store. The new foldable is set to launch later this month, Samsung has confirmed.

The lead image to this article is a mockup based on previously leaked images.