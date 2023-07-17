Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks show cover display widgets and keyboard, but no full apps

We’re just over a week out from Samsung’s next Unpacked event, and leaks of Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Tab S9, and more just keep coming. Over the weekend, that included a batch of Galaxy Z Flip 5 images that show off what the new cover display can do, from a full keyboard to the widgets available.

Posted by Roland Quandt before being taken down, the official-looking images we see below show the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from a few angles. That includes seeing the device propped up at a few angles while taking selfies, as well as closed from the side of the device, where we can see there’s no hinge gap. Some dummy models of the Flip 5 raised doubt that the gap might be eliminated, but it’s nice to see that’s not the case.

The most interesting bit, though, is certainly the cover display on Galaxy Z Flip 5, where we’re finally seeing what it can actually do. Six screenshots show a wallet app with a flight boarding pass, a full-screen calendar widget, a weather app, call history, a time and battery widget with a custom photo, and also, the ability to reply to a message using a full keyboard on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display.

Samsung’s past Flip models have been criticized for their small cover displays, but as other brands have expanded the size, they’ve been equally criticized for restricting functionality. Oppo’s Find N2 Flip, for instance, lacks support for apps and is limited to a small list of widgets, and still doesn’t support a full keyboard (though there are unofficial fixes for both).

Based on this image, it seems Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the same when it comes to cover screen functionality. There’s no sign of full apps here, though there are rumblings of some Google apps showing up on that outer display.

Still, Galaxy Z Flip 5’s new cover display looks like a huge upgrade, and we’ll be interested to try it out for ourselves in the weeks to come.

Beyond those images, Quandt also posted an image of Galaxy Z Fold 5, showing the foldable closed up from the bottom side. There, we get our best look yet as the gap-less hinge design, which is looking much thinner.

Samsung will officially announce Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 on July 26, with Galaxy Tab S9, Watch 6, and more expected at the Unpacked event. Reservations are open now at Samsung.com with a $50 credit which, for the first time, can be applied to the cost of the device at the time of pre-order.

