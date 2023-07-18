Samsung confirms ‘slimmer and lighter’ Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, teases tablets and watches

On July 26, Samsung will unveil its next batch of devices, which includes foldables, tablets, and smartwatches, and a new teaser from TM Roh confirms that Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 will be thinner and lighter than others.

In the blog post that has become traditional ahead of an Unpacked event, TM Roh drops a few hints as to what’s coming at next week’s big launch. That includes confirming new foldables, tablets, and smartwatches, which refers to Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

Roh explains that the “Design Identities” of being Essential, Innovative, and Harmonious play a role in how this latest batch was created. He then points to the company’s folding phones, where Samsung has “raised the standards.” Roh says that “every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough,” and that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be “slimmer and lighter than our previous generations.”

We’ve raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics. A difference of millimeter in a device’s thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough. It demands craftsmanship with passion. When done well, the benefit to users is huge. That’s why we’ve innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations.

It’s expected that both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be adopting a new hinge design that allows both devices to remove a “hinge gap” that’s been present in past iterations and also cut down on weight. Galaxy Z Fold 5, for example, is expected to only be slightly heavier than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

On the upcoming tablets and smartwatches, Roh points to devices working “harmoniously” as a connected experience.

Samsung will unveil its entire new suite on July 26 at an event being hosted in its home country of South Korea. Reservations for the whole new lineup are open now, with Samsung offering a $50 credit that can be applied to the cost of the device (for the first time ever) for those who reserve their spot in line. There’s no obligation to do so.

Unpacked will be at 7 a.m. ET on July 26. Stay tuned, of course, for our full coverage of Samsung’s launch next week.

