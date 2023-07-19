 Skip to main content

Google taking Android 14 Beta 4 feedback as program nears end

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 19 2023 - 11:44 am PT
Following last week’s release, Google is now taking feedback on Android 14 Beta 4 as the preview program is almost complete.

Start by confirming what build (UPB4.230623.005) your device is running with the Pixel Tablet and Fold, now available as options.

Next, you rate satisfaction across 13 categories: stability, performance, battery life, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

That’s followed by a feedback question on whether you’d recommend Android 14 Beta 4 in its “current state” to others and “How satisfied are you overall with the software experience” on Android 14 from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device” (14 Beta 3.1).

Users can then specify their “top issue area,” with the ability to leave more details on the problem. This list is similar to the earlier one but adds the following:

  • Audio Experience (audio quality, device vibration)
  • System User Interface (Issues with Notifications, Quick Settings, Home Screen, Gesture Navigation)

It ends on Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5, with Google also asking about program logistics and providing open fields for:

  • If you rated neutral or dissatisfied on any of the areas above, please provide details so we can improve the experience.
  • What is the one thing we could do to make your experience as an Android Beta user more enjoyable? 
  • Do you have any additional feedback you would like to share with the team about your program experience?
