Deals: Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter $80, Bose speakers, more

All of today’s best deals are live for Friday, with a post-Prime Day discount finally going live on the popular Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter at $80. That’s joined by only the second-ever discount on the Philips Hue Go Table Lamp as well as the Bose Revolve II Bluetooth speaker from $119. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter brings wireless Android Auto to your car

Prime Day came and went without a chance to save on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter, but now Woot is stepping in to remedy that. Dropping to $80, delivery will run you an extra $6 fee without an Amazon account. Down from $100, you’re now looking at $20 in savings alongside the second-best offer to date. This is the first drop since back in May, and matches that offer in order to come within $10 of the year’s best price.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue’s new Go Table Lamp returns to $136 all-time low

The new Philips Hue Go Table Lamp is seeing its second-ever discount today at Amazon. Now dropping to $135.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, today’s offer lands from the usual $160 price tag. It’s amounting to $24 off, while matching the all-time low set just once before back in May. Bringing an untethered design to your desk and more, the Philips Hue Go Lamp ditches the orb-like build we’ve seen in the past for a more traditional upright look. It still sports the usual Color Ambiance lighting tech, with onboard Bluetooth meaning you can use this with Alexa and Assistant out of the box. Throw in Zigbee compatibility for HomeKit support, which rounds out the package on top of an IP54 water-resistance rating and 48-hour battery life.

Bose Revolve II Bluetooth speaker now from $119

After seeing a solid price drop go live on its latest ANC QuietComfort Earbuds II this morning, it’s now time for some Bose speaker deals. While we did see some solid Prime Day adjacent price drops go live on the popular Bose Bluetooth speaker lineup, most of the offers were on refurbished offerings and Amazon is now stepping in with a series of deals on new models. The flagship portable model SoundLink Revolve+ II did go for less in new condition for a couple days last week during Amazon’s massive 2-day shopping event. But most of the price drops we tracked have now returned and are joined by ongoing refurbished offers with Bose’s world-class re-certification process that delivers the same warranty as new units to give folks some lower-cost options.

