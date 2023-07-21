Motorola Razr+ durability test breaks the outer display, not the foldable one [Video]

In a new durability test, Motorola’s Razr+ foldable does end up breaking, but not in the way that you’d think.

JerryRigEverything this week put the Motorola Razr+ through its paces in a durability test that put the device through the worst possible scenarios, showing both how the device can stand up to the torture, as well as how it compares to a traditional smartphone.

Overall, the Razr comes through fairly well. Like other foldables, the inner display scratches far quicker than a typical smartphone, but everything else is pretty much on par. Directly putting dust into the hinge even holds up, which wasn’t the case for past Razr foldables. Even the bend test, which Google’s Pixel Fold spectacularly failed, leaves the Razr’s inner display and hinge unscathed.

What doesn’t hold up, though, is the outer display. While pressure is applied to that display during the bend test, the glass shatters and reveals a void within the device that gave way. It’s an unexpected result, especially seeing as foldables are typically packed to the brim between typical components and squeezing as much battery size as possible.

The broken display is certainly a surprise, and also shocking as it’s a first throughout the channel’s specific flavor of durability tests. And, unlike when other foldables have failed, this is an issue that might actually come up in real life, as it suggests pressure on that outer display could break it more easily than expected.

You can watch the full durability test below.

