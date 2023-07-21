 Skip to main content

Motorola Razr+ durability test breaks the outer display, not the foldable one [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 21 2023 - 4:33 am PT
1 Comment
motorola razr+ outer display

In a new durability test, Motorola’s Razr+ foldable does end up breaking, but not in the way that you’d think.

JerryRigEverything this week put the Motorola Razr+ through its paces in a durability test that put the device through the worst possible scenarios, showing both how the device can stand up to the torture, as well as how it compares to a traditional smartphone.

Overall, the Razr comes through fairly well. Like other foldables, the inner display scratches far quicker than a typical smartphone, but everything else is pretty much on par. Directly putting dust into the hinge even holds up, which wasn’t the case for past Razr foldables. Even the bend test, which Google’s Pixel Fold spectacularly failed, leaves the Razr’s inner display and hinge unscathed.

What doesn’t hold up, though, is the outer display. While pressure is applied to that display during the bend test, the glass shatters and reveals a void within the device that gave way. It’s an unexpected result, especially seeing as foldables are typically packed to the brim between typical components and squeezing as much battery size as possible.

The broken display is certainly a surprise, and also shocking as it’s a first throughout the channel’s specific flavor of durability tests. And, unlike when other foldables have failed, this is an issue that might actually come up in real life, as it suggests pressure on that outer display could break it more easily than expected.

You can watch the full durability test below.

More on Motorola Razr:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Motorola

Motorola
Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.