Hands-on: Only 1,000 of these limited-edition Genshin Impact OnePlus 11 are available

Update: Now available for purchase direct from OnePlus. Act fast before all 1,000 units are gone!

OnePlus today is revealing a new, limited-edition version of its latest OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. In partnership with Genshin Impact, the two companies are joining forces to give fans of the hit online adventure game a collectible edition of the brand’s most recent flagship handset. Themed around the title’s lovable chef Xiangling, the new OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact smartphone will be arriving later this week as a limited 1,000-unit release.

Hands-on with the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact smartphone

Aside from both companies just hailing from Chinese, OnePlus and miHoYo teaming up makes so much sense. The OnePlus 11 5G is one of the best gaming smartphones on the market, and Genshin Impact is one of the best ways to put all of that hardware and gaming specialized firmware to the test. And now they’re coming together with a limited-edition collectible.

Channeling some vibes from Xiangling, a character in Genshin Impact who plays with a fire-based toolkit, the packaging is inspired by a bento box from the Liyue region in the game. And it really is the whole star of the show here. Lifting the inner box out of its little cradle that goes as far to include a metal handle, you can fold open both sides in order to reveal some imagery of the characters and two drawers which then themselves hold some goodies.

The top section slides out to reveal a themed book that’s full of some accessories, as well as info about the whole collaboration. The second drawer on the other hand then holds the smartphone itself, which comes in an eye-catching red box to match the rest of the collector’s edition.

What’s included in the limited-edition release

As for what you actually get with the new Genshin Impact edition, everything starts with the OnePlus 11 5G. In this case, it’s the elevated model with 256GB of SSD storage and 16GB of onboard storage.

Despite coming wrapped in such gorgeous packaging, the Genshin Impact theming begins and ends with the box and bundled accessories.



The handset is a stock OnePlus 11, but that’s all it really needs to be. We originally walked away impressed by the handset when we first reviewed it last fall. Back then we noted that settling doesn’t have to be a bad thing, and now all these months later the company is making sure you settling is the last thing you’ll do thanks to the eye-catching packaging that surrounds the handset.

I’m also a big fan of the device, with this practically being my first-ever Android phone. At least the first one in years. I particularly love the taller aspect ratio of the handset, as well as the textured design on the back and how good the screen looks with the hole punch camera. That latter element has been a perfect companion to diving into Genshin Impact, so nearly every single millimeter of the display can go to showing off the gorgeous landscapes of Teyvat.

The OnePlus 11 5G also boasts some gaming optimizations that help with the Genshin Impact experience, including its HyperBoost Gaming Engine that helps towards delivering a lag-free experience. Throw in a 120Hz display, and you’re looking at one of the best mobile gaming devices out there.

Then there’s all of the goodies! There’s more to the theming than just some packaging inspired by Xiangling, as the adorable character also makes her way over to some extra inclusions that Genshin Fans are sure to enjoy. I personally am in love with the included collectible cards, which feature the chef alongside her companion Guoba. The two pyro characters appear in three different designs that come printed on eco-friendly metal paper, delivering a little something extra from your average TCG release.

Another themed accessory arrives as a sim ejector modeled after the bear Guoba. It’s a fun little inclusion that you likely will only use once or twice to get your handset up and running, but it still delivers on the whole Genshin Impact experience. Especially with the collectible release being geared towards the unboxing side of things, having one of the game’s characters assist with getting your new handset configured certainly beats using a standard old sim tool.

Last but not least, there are also some Xiangling stickers. Inside the booklet, there’s a page that lets you peel off a few decals for the character.

Score the unique collector’s box starting July 21

As great as it would be to see OnePlus launch a Genshin Impact smartphone as a core part of its lineup, the collaboration with miHoYo is going to be a more limited-edition affair. Launching later on in the week, the new Xiangling version of the OnePlus 11 5G will hit store shelves on July 21. Arriving on Friday at 10 a.m EST, there will be 1,000 units here in North America that are available for purchase at OnePlus.com and over at Best Buy.

All of the Genshin Impact goodies won’t actually run you any extra cash, either. The new Xiangling OnePlus 11 5G will sell for $799.99, the same cost as the typical 256GB/16GB configuration.

9to5Google’s Take

I’ve been absolutely geeking out about this release for a few weeks now. I may not be the world’s biggest Genshin Impact fan, but I am certainly an enjoyer of the game. I’ve adored Xiangling especially since I first unlocked her. There’s something about the pyro builds in the game that are just so fun to play, and this collector’s edition really captured so much of that same energy. Which brings me to just being such a big fan of the Genshin Impact OnePlus 11 5G.

The overall theming of the box is really something to be hold, with an approach that includes every last bell and whistle imaginable for getting your handset up and running. The collectibles are certainly a nice touch, but ultimately second to the actual packaging itself.

Box and goodies aside, I am still split on the execution of the actual smartphone. On one hand, I do appreciate that the handset isn’t going to be decked out in a Xiangling-themed design for the entirety of its lifespan. So if you ultimately outgrow your love of the game, you aren’t left with some theming. But let’s be honest, no Genshin Impact fan – past or present – could get tired of Xiangling, right? Better to play it safe than sorry in OnePlus’ eyes, though.

But on the other, I would have loved to see what OnePlus could have delivered if it decided to go all-in. A bundled smartphone cover themed around Genshin Impact would have been incredible, or at the very least a clear case you could customize with the stickers.

Just about everyone I know who is into this kind of thing has a clear case in some form or another with anime stickers, Pokémon cards, or some kind of imagery pressed between their phone and the cover. It would have really shown just how in touch OnePlus was with the Genshin Impact community to throw a little something extra in like this, but that does go a bit further than just the unboxing experience.

Though at the very least, we could have gotten some theming on the software end of the experience. I instantly went in and changed the wallpaper to rock a little Xiangling action, but out of the box it’s just stock Android.

Ultimately, you’re buying this edition of the smartphone just for the packaging. It’s like any other OnePlus 11 5G, just with one of the most novel unboxing experiences I have ever seen. And for that alone, I have to say that I am sold. Had there been a premium price tag attached for bringing home the package, I’d have liked to see a little more included by way of accessories; it’s not like this costs any more than the MSRP of a standard handset from the company.

So if you’ve been waiting for the right chance to upgrade your smartphone and you’re a Genshin Impact fan, there really has never been a better time.