Google Discover tests prominent search bar suggestions [Gallery]

The Google Discover feed has begun testing a new design for suggested search terms, leaning heavily on the appearance of a search bar.

For some, Google Discover has become the new “home page,” providing tailored suggestions of articles to read, videos to watch, and topics to consider looking into. On that last point, Discover occasionally features a section of “Trending searches” that pair phrases people have recently been searching for with a blurb about why the topic is currently popular.

In recent weeks, Google Discover has introduced another way to encourage you to search by adding a faux search bar above some recommended articles. The new design, which we’ve currently only spotted in the beta version of the Google Search app, includes some relevant text in the bar.

As you’d expect, tapping the new search bar brings you directly to a Google Search for the phrase shown. In the first example below, a preview of an article about the current labor strikes in Hollywood is prefaced with a search suggestion for “Hollywood actors join writers on strike.” In another instance, a suggestion for “samsung tv deals” is shown above a grid of four retail listings for televisions.

In a way, it’s reminiscent of the Full Coverage feature of Google News, which makes it simple to see other publications’ takes on the same story. By jumping to Google Search, you’re quickly able to find the latest news and other information on the web.

Our team first spotted the search bar design at the beginning of June, but it seems to be rolling out more widely in the last few days. Another change in recent weeks, arriving with another recent beta update, made the font for article headlines in Discover subtly bolder, as shown above.

