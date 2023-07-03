Pixel Launcher’s Discover feed getting more Dynamic Color

The Google Discover feed to the left of the Pixel Launcher is getting a bit more Dynamic Color.

Before this latest change, only the top portion and Google logo saw Dynamic Color theming. It’s now being extended to the feed background. Instead of white or gray, you’ll now see something more vibrant to better align with your wallpaper. It doesn’t really impact the legibility of article images and headlines or the top carousel of widgets.

We’re seeing this expanded use of Dynamic Color in the Pixel Launcher’s Discover feed on Google app 14.26, which is the current beta release, but it’s not yet widely rolled out. This splash of vibrancy is somewhat nice when transitioning between the feed and your homescreen.

In other things, the Google app’s (short) Material You bottom bar is also not yet widely launched on phones for everyone after all these months. The M3 navigation rail is live on tablets, though it doesn’t support Dynamic Color yet and resorts to a blue accent.

