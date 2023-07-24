 Skip to main content

Google Docs adding support for line numbers

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 24 2023 - 8:21 am PT
0 Comments

After adding support for non-printing characters earlier this year, Google Docs is rolling out line numbers.

Commonplace in legal documents, Google Docs will automatically calculate and show numbers next to each line in a document and appear when printed out. This can be set to show on just a specific section, page, or entire documents. 

Google says line numbers “easier for you to reference specific content positions in documents, particularly when collaborating with others on long or complex content make it,” especially in non-digital contexts.

To enable it on the web, open Tools > Line numbers > Show line numbers: “From there you can modify the line numbering mode and determine what portion of the Doc you want numbers applied to.”

This feature is rolling out over the coming weeks and will be “Available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.” 

Google Docs line numbers

Elsewhere, Google is making it easier to adding alt text to images in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings. Instead of having to right-click a picture > Alt text, that field will now appear in the Image options sidebar.

More on Google Docs:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Docs

Google Docs
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com