Google Docs adding support for line numbers

After adding support for non-printing characters earlier this year, Google Docs is rolling out line numbers.

Commonplace in legal documents, Google Docs will automatically calculate and show numbers next to each line in a document and appear when printed out. This can be set to show on just a specific section, page, or entire documents.

Google says line numbers “easier for you to reference specific content positions in documents, particularly when collaborating with others on long or complex content make it,” especially in non-digital contexts.

To enable it on the web, open Tools > Line numbers > Show line numbers: “From there you can modify the line numbering mode and determine what portion of the Doc you want numbers applied to.”

This feature is rolling out over the coming weeks and will be “Available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.”

Elsewhere, Google is making it easier to adding alt text to images in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings. Instead of having to right-click a picture > Alt text, that field will now appear in the Image options sidebar.

