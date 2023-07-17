Entry Google Workspace tiers now include code-free ‘AppSheet’ app creator

AppSheet lets businesses easily build internal tools, and Google is now giving access to entry Google Workspace tiers.

Aimed at both desktop and mobile, Google’s example AppSheet applications span “project management, operations, field work, human resources, sales, and marketing.”

“Creating AppSheet-powered no-code Chat apps for Google Workspace.”

“AppSheet databases make it easy for you to organize and manage the data that power your apps directly inside AppSheet. See our Developer Blog for more information.”

“Building custom automations with email, chat, and push notifications that integrate into your workflows.”

The key advantage is that users don’t have to write any code. This “true no-code platform” auto-generates app prototypes with “smart suggestions for quick customizations” and a “spreadsheet-like expressions to incorporate advanced logic to do things like filter data, create dynamic UI elements, and set up workflow automations.”

AppSheet can connect to Google Drive and Sheets, hosted Excel files, Cloud SQL, Apigee, Azure SQL, AWS, Salesforce objects, Smartsheet, OData, and other data sources.

It was previously available for domain-verified Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials Plus, and Education Plus users. AppSheet Core licenses are now included with:

Business Starter, Standard, and Plus

Enterprise Starter and Standard

Frontline Starter and Standard

Non-profits

Education Standard

It will be fully available over the coming weeks. If you’re already paying for separate AppSheet Core licenses, you’ll have to cancel manually, with customers getting an “email in the coming weeks with more information and next steps.”

More on Google Workspace: