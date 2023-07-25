Google Messages now lets you pin up to five conversations

With the homescreen redesign widely available in the beta channel, the next Google Messages feature is the ability to pin up to five conversations.
Pinning moves a 1:1 or group chat to the top of Messages. You get an icon at the right, while pins are synced with Messages for web. When Google first introduced this Messages feature a few years back, the pin limit was three conversations.
Long-pressing a chat today will result in a “Pin up to 5 conversations” bubble appearing to educate users about this small quality of life improvement.
We’re seeing this with version 20230719_05_RC00, which is currently the latest beta. There are no other changes to Messages today.
