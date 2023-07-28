 Skip to main content

WhatsApp adding support for quick video messages

Jul 28 2023
Like Telegram, Meta’s WhatsApp is now adding support for quick video messages that can be sent on the fly.

Unlike a typical video recording which you can send via WhatsApp, “Instant Video Messages” in the Meta-owned messaging service allow users to record and send a video directly from a chat. These messages appear as circular clips in the conversation which can be expanded to watch the full clip.

Instant Video Messages in WhatsApp can be up to 60 seconds long and, like voice and text messages, are end-to-end encrypted.

Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news.

Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.

WhatsApp says this new functionality will be rolled out to all users “in the coming weeks.”

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

