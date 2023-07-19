 Skip to main content

WhatsApp officially launches for Wear OS 3 smartwatches following beta release

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 19 2023 - 8:39 am PT
5 Comments
whatsapp wear os

Rolling out today, WhatsApp is getting a Wear OS app for all users after a brief stint in beta.

As WhatsApp confirmed to TechCrunch, its Wear OS app is now widely rolling out to all users with Wear OS 3 (and up) smartwatches. That includes devices such as Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch 4/5, TicWatch Pro 5, as well as watches from Fossil and other brands. The app isn’t available to Wear OS 2 users, though, which leaves out legacy watches.

WhatsApp for Wear OS first went live back in May, and was then officially announced at Google I/O.

On Wear OS, WhatsApp users can view their individual and group chats and both send and reply to messages through their watch. The app supports text, voice, and emoji messages, and even supports voice calls. This all works remotely if you have an LTE-equipped watch, too.

Notably, WhatsApp doesn’t have an app on the Apple Watch, with Google’s platform being the first smartwatch platform with official support.

