More Blockchain, NFT Android apps coming to Google Play with new policy

To support and allow for blockchain-based content (such as NFTs) on the Play Store, Google is releasing a new policy with which apps have to be compliant.

From reimagining traditional games with user-owned content to boosting user loyalty through unique NFT rewards, we’re excited to see creative in-app experiences flourish and help developers expand their businesses.

Google says it aims to balance user safety with app ecosystem innovation with the Blockchain-based Content Policy.

For the purposes of this policy, blockchain-based content is defined as “tokenized digital assets secured on a blockchain.” It starts by requiring developers to explicitly declare if their app or game “sells or enables users to earn tokenized digital assets,” like NFTs, in the “Financial Features declaration form on the App Content page” of the Play Console. Developers “may not promote or glamorize any potential earning from playing or trading activities.”

Google Play’s existing Real-Money Gambling, Games, and Contests policy and application process will apply to blockchain-based content, like gambling apps that feature NFTs.

…apps that have not met gambling eligibility requirements cannot accept money for a chance to win assets of unknown real-world monetary value, including NFTs. For example, developers should not offer purchases where the value of the NFT users receive is not clear at the time of purchase. This includes, but is not limited to, offering mechanisms to receive randomized blockchain-based items from a purchase such as “loot boxes”.

In terms of NFT Gamification, Google says, “NFTs bought by users should be consumed or used in the game to enhance a user’s experience or aid users in advancing the game.” However, these tokens “must not be used to wager or stake in exchange for the opportunity to win prizes of real-world monetary value (including other NFTs).” Google says the following examples would violate the policy:

Apps that sell bundles of NFTs without disclosing the specific contents and values of the NFTs.

Pay-to-play social casino games, such as slot machines, that reward NFTs.

Meanwhile, Google continues to not allow apps that mine cryptocurrency on devices, but clients that “remotely manage the mining of cryptocurrency” are fine. Apps and games that abide by this policy will begin rolling out later this summer with select developers to test and iterate the experience. A wider launch is coming later this year. Looking ahead:

As a next step, we’re talking to industry partners about further improving our support of blockchain-based app experiences, including in areas such as secondary markets.