TweetDeck is now called ‘XPro’ 

With the rename and rebrand complete on the web, Android, and iOS, X is now turning its attention to TweetDeck, which is now called “XPro.”

This move comes as “tweet” was renamed to “post” last week, with the equally iconic “RT” (retweet) becoming “repost” in the process. “TweetDeck” no longer makes sense in that context, and as of today, the service is now called “XPro.”

The new branding appears on the landing page (when signed out) and as the site name, but the URL remains tweetdeck.twitter.com, which is the case for twitter.com as well. (That said, a change might be coming, as x.com/profile redirects you to twitter.com/profile. That might involve a bigger technical undertaking.)

X has yet to update all of the copy, with the tagline mentioning the old name: “A powerful, real-time tool for people who live on Twitter.” There’s a link to “legacy XPro” at the bottom, which still works (like Twitter for Mac) and loads the pre-preview version of TweetDeck. The new XPro still needs to add multi-user support, which is important for large accounts and brands.

We have to go back.

The new name doesn’t roll off the tongue, while the lack of space between the “X” and “Pro” feels particularly egregious. What this rebrand has going for it is how it describes the app’s purpose right in the name.

Meanwhile, XPro still works without a Blue subscription as of today, but the company previously announced that this would be changing in the coming days.