GE Cync Smart Hexagon LED Panels are now available at $169.99

GE Cync is following up its recent smart LED releases with new Smart Hexagon Panels, which can take on just about any shape on your wall and come with some well-thought features.

Light-up hexagons aren’t something staggeringly new to the smart home industry. Nanoleaf has been pioneering the paneled LED approach for years, and they’re loved by many. Now, other companies like GE are looking to bring their expertise to light.

GE Cync’s new Smart Hexagon Panels are LED arrays that house six different triangular segments under a diffuser; each can be directionally controlled for any kind of light show you want to put on. The panels themselves are modular, which means they can be put together in any shape you can engineer on the wall with a single power cord enough to power the entire array.

As with every other smart GE Cync product, the app does a lot of the heavy lifting. Users can adjust each segment individually or create presets to bring the LEDs to life with little interaction. The app even supports music syncing if you want a little more immersion.

Of course, you can opt out of using the app and connect the panels to Google Home to tie it with every other smart bulb and led strip you already own.

The GE Cync Smart Hexagon Panels start at $169.99 for a 7-pack. Broken down, that’s about $20 per hexagon. Currently, GE is selling a 7 and 10-pack through Amazon and Best Buy. GE Cycn notes that a 5-pack should be available at $99, though it doesn’t look to be available at the time of writing. It doesn’t look like the company is releasing any other LED panel shapes other than hexagon, though GE did develop a pretty cool LED Neon-Shape lighting kit that would be cool to pair with a Smart Hexagon setup.

