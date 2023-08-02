Three years later, Google says it’s still planning to bring Nest Protect to the Home app

The Nest Protect was first released all the way back in 2013, but remains for sale today with its useful smoke detector experience. Even now, there’s still no Nest Protect support in the Google Home app, but it’s apparently still incoming.

In a support thread dating all the way back to 2021, users have validly complained that there’s no support for the Nest Protect within the Google Home app. Google has mentioned from time to time that bringing the smoke detectors into the Home app is coming, but the company has been fairly quiet about it.

The last time we heard about Nest Protect in the Google Home app was in 2020, when Google said that Protect would be added to the Home app “in the coming months.” That obviously didn’t happen, and it’s been just over three years since Google said that.

This week, a Google manager re-committed to that promise, saying that it’s still on the roadmap.

We can confirm that supporting Nest Protect in Home App is indeed on our roadmap. We understand that this has been a long desired capability and the team is fully committed to expanding Home App support to cover the much loved Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm.

As Android Police brings out, some Nest Protect owners briefly saw their devices show up in the Home app in 2020, but it was highly incomplete and unstable.

We do hope to see Protect fully supported in the Home app, but it’s not the only timeline Google has left unfulfilled. Back in May Google announced that legacy Nest cameras would be coming to the Home app fully sometime in July, but that month has come and gone without Google delivering on that timeline. Hopefully, we’ll hear more soon, or at the very least we won’t have to wait over three years for Google to deliver…

