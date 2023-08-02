Google adding relevant videos to SGE results

As Google continues to test generative AI in its most important product, the Search Generative Experience (SGE) is picking up a handful of features, like video results.

SGE results recently started showing more images when relevant and Google is building upon that by adding video. They will appear when “it’s helpful to see something in motion, such as a demonstration of a yoga pose, or how to get stains out of marble.” This is rolling out over the next week.

Google today already surfaces YouTube results and the SGE implementation looks to be the same. Videos will be queued up to the relevant portion, with this serving as a notable discovery surface for YouTube.

Meanwhile, SGE recently added public dates to links that appear in source carousels. This mostly applies to news articles. Google says it is “continuing to experiment with new, easier ways for people to find web pages that support information in AI overviews,” and we might have seen such a design yesterday that drops the chevron for just domain names (which are a bit too compact).

Google is also highlighting today how SGE has gotten faster since launch. In early June, it “made a major improvement that reduces the time it takes to generate AI overviews by half,” though the company has yet to detail how. Google says it is “continually improving so you’ll see even faster responses over time.” Lastly, the company repeats that you’ll continue to see ads in SGE, which most frequently appear for product-related queries.