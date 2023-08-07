 Skip to main content

Download Google’s 25th birthday wallpaper for your Pixel as deals kick off

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 7 2023 - 11:37 am PT
4 Comments

Google Stores in the Asia-Pacific region are kicking off the company’s 25th anniversary sale on August 8. For those not buying anything, Google Japan has created a birthday wallpaper for Pixel phones marking the occasion.

The wallpaper depicts various moments in company history, including: a Chromebook, Noogler propeller hat, Googol (10100), a Pixel phone, Google bike, Nest Mini, a Doogler badge, Chrome Dino, Cardboard, and Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Google is offering two versions of its birthday wallpaper, ostensibly for Pixel phones, that differ by black or colorful outlines for the doodles.

(Click here to download the full resolution version of each: Left and Right.)

Google birthday Pixel wallpaper
Google birthday Pixel wallpaper

Meanwhile, we’re so far just seeing the sales in Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. In Australia, the deals only last 24 hours, while it’s running until August 22 in Japan where you also get a tote bag with the same design as the wallpaper and 25% off the following products:

  • Pixel 7 & 7 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel Buds A-Series
  • Pixel Buds Pro
  • Pixel Watch Bluetooth/Wi-Fi & 4G LTE
  • Nest Hub 2nd Gen
  • Chromecast with Google TV HD & 4L
  • Nest Wifi routers and points
  • Nest Cam (wired)
  • Nest Cam (battery)

The tote bag is also available in Taiwan.

If there are any offers in Europe, it should be a few more hours before they go live. Meanwhile, this particular sale has never been available in the United States. There are some notable discounts already, while Black Friday often sees better deals stateside.

Google Store 25th birthday

More on Google Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google Store

Google Store

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com