Download Google’s 25th birthday wallpaper for your Pixel as deals kick off

Google Stores in the Asia-Pacific region are kicking off the company’s 25th anniversary sale on August 8. For those not buying anything, Google Japan has created a birthday wallpaper for Pixel phones marking the occasion.

The wallpaper depicts various moments in company history, including: a Chromebook, Noogler propeller hat, Googol (10100), a Pixel phone, Google bike, Nest Mini, a Doogler badge, Chrome Dino, Cardboard, and Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Google is offering two versions of its birthday wallpaper, ostensibly for Pixel phones, that differ by black or colorful outlines for the doodles.

(Click here to download the full resolution version of each: Left and Right.)

Meanwhile, we’re so far just seeing the sales in Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. In Australia, the deals only last 24 hours, while it’s running until August 22 in Japan where you also get a tote bag with the same design as the wallpaper and 25% off the following products:

Pixel 7 & 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Buds A-Series

Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel Watch Bluetooth/Wi-Fi & 4G LTE

Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Chromecast with Google TV HD & 4L

Nest Wifi routers and points

Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam (battery)

The tote bag is also available in Taiwan.

If there are any offers in Europe, it should be a few more hours before they go live. Meanwhile, this particular sale has never been available in the United States. There are some notable discounts already, while Black Friday often sees better deals stateside.

