Pixel 6a getting discounted to $199 at the Google Store

After giving the Pixel Tablet its first discount, the US Google Store has a new round of deals that brings the Pixel 6a to $199.

The Pixel 6a was announced last May at $449. With the launch of the Pixel 7a, Google kept the 2022 mid-ranger in the lineup and discounted it by $100 to $349.

A $150 discount now brings the Pixel 6a to a pretty incredible $199, though the deal has not yet kicked in as of early Sunday morning.

It features a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2400 (429 PPI) OLED and is powered by the first-generation Google Tensor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a 4,410 mAh (typical) battery with 12.2 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide cameras on the back. Available in Charcoal (black), Chalk (white), or Sage (green), you’ll find an 8 MP lens on the front.

The Pixel 6a will get Android version updates until July 2025 and two more years of security patches after that. At the moment, we’re only seeing this deal, which ends August 26, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT, from the Google Store.

Meanwhile, Google is discounting the Pixel 7a by a peculiar $55 to $444 (Amazon or Best Buy), while the Pixel 7 is $449 after $150 off (Amazon or Best Buy). The Pixel 7 Pro is once again $200 off to $699 (Amazon or Best Buy).

Other deals today include:

