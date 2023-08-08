Bing AI is coming to more browsers, including on mobile, ‘soon’

Microsoft’s Bing AI has been available since February, and as it crosses its six-month milestone, the company is confirming further expansions to more browsers.

In a blog post celebrating its first six months, Microsoft also teases what’s coming next for Bing AI chat. That includes multimodal visual search – the ability to use an image alongside text for prompts – but also two features we’ve seen pop up already.

Recently Bing AI started working in Google Chrome and also picked up a dark mode, and Microsoft is now confirming those new features. Dark mode is widely available now across desktop browsers and the mobile app, but support for browsers other than Microsoft Edge isn’t finished quite yet.

Microsoft says Bing AI supports for third-party browsers, such as Google Chrome, is still coming “soon.” Support for mobile browsers will also be coming. This implies that not everyone/every browser can use Bing just yet, but Microsoft continues to push Edge as the best place to use Bing AI.

With so many new, useful features now a part of Bing, we’re excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon. This next step in the journey allows Bing to showcase the incredible value of summarized answers, image creation and more, to a broader array of people. You’ll get most of the great benefits of Bing and we’ll continue to optimize along the way to meet your needs across different browsers.

More on AI: