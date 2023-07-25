ChatGPT’s official Android app is now available for download

After a couple of months in waiting, users are now able to download OpenAI’s official ChatGPT app from the Play Store on Android.

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, simply by being at the forefront when it comes to conversational AI language models. Of course, a lot of work is behind that, and that effort puts ChatGPT at the top in terms of quality models available for use on the web. With that, OpenAI planned to bring its services to iOS, though Android users were still left waiting for an official app.

With registration opening up just days ago, ChatGPT now has an official Android app available for installation on the Play Store. The company teased an Android app when its iOS variant hit the App Store, though no one was sure how far off the Android version may be. Prior to today, a ChatGPT placeholder in the Play Store simply read “coming soon.”

There are a ton of ChatGPT lookalikes on Android’s Play Store, but this one by OpenAI is the real deal. The app is available for free and comes with the same features you’d see on the iOS version. In fact, OpenAI notes that either user is going to have the same experience.

Once downloaded, you’ll be greeted with a sign-in screen painted in vibrant colors. Beyond that, users are shown a disclaimer noting that ChatGPT has flaws and can be inaccurate, which is a good reminder. The UI is incredibly simple and offers up the same web-based experience, with a chat window that lets you make conversation or ask questions.

According to the team, ChatGPT on Android will be available in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. OpenAI plans to expand further over the next week, which means that the company is moving pretty fast to make the official app available.

More on AI: