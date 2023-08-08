Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23+ lands at low of $200 off, Pixel 7a $444, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by an all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy S23+ at $200 off. That’s joined by the even more affordable Pixel 7a at $444, as well as an all-time low price for an official case for those who prefer the Pro side of Google’s lineup at $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23+ returns to all-time low

Amazon is now offering an all-time low on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23+. This unlocked 256GB smartphone typically sells for $1,000 but is now down to its Prime Day price once again, landing at $800. Those $200 in savings arrive in order to match the best-ever discount for only the second time to date. This is the first offer since the Amazon shopping event last month, as well.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives in the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra and the baseline model. Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

New all-time low drops Google’s latest Pixel 7a

The best price ever is hear on Google Pixel 7a. The unlocked Android smartphone is dropping to $444 shipped at Amazon across all three styles of the 128GB handset. Normally fetching $499, today’s offer amounts to $55 in savings while marking one of the first actual cash discounts to date. It’s also a new all-time low, beating our previous Prime Day mention by an extra $5. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. The upgraded 64 MP camera comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

Google’s official Pixel 7 Pro case lands at new $20 all-time low

Amazon is now offering Google’s official Pixel 7 Pro Case for $20 for Prime members or for those who have orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re now looking at not just one of the first discounts but a new all-time low. It’s 33% off, landing as only the third notable offer at $2 under the previous June price cut.

Wrapping your Pixel 7 Pro in a slightly transparent polycarbonate, this official case can defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 30% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. We took a hands-on look at how everything stacks up in a recent review, too.

