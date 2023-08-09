 Skip to main content

In-progress Fitbit Guided Programs going away September 19

Abner Li  | Aug 9 2023
Fitbit announced its redesigned Android and iOS app with Material You last week. Ahead of that fall launch, in-progress Fitbit Guided Programs are going away, but the functionality will be present in Coach.

Today, you can find Guided Programs that last one to three weeks in the Discover tab. The full list includes:

Get ActiveFull-Body Strong
Push-Up PrepEat to Beat Cholesterol
Habits for Restful SleepKick Your Salt Habit
Intro to Healthy HabitsBeginner Bodyweight
Run TrainingQualified Self
Get More SleepUnderstand Calories
Mindful eatingIntro to HIIT
Beginner RunningTone & Lift Your Butt
Kick Your Sugar Habit

In an email today, Fitbit says “Guided Programs will be removed on September 19, 2023,” and that users can export or delete data before then. This is framed as getting ready for the new app, which will offer “most of the workouts and mindfulness sessions from Guided Programs.” It comes as Google removed Fitbit Challenges and open groups earlier this year.

The takeaway is that your current Guided Programs progress will not be transferred over to the new Fitbit app. You can complete any current Guided Programs until the deadline, which should be enough time to wrap things up, but maybe not start a new one after.

It does suggest that the new Fitbit app could be available by September 19 to avoid any availability gap.

Fitbit today notes how the new Coach tab will let you “explore new workout and mindfulness content, browse curated collections, filter by workout type & more.”

Abner Li

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com