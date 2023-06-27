Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 update adds Dynamic GPS support

Alongside the Pixel Feature Drop earlier this month, Google also announced a number of new features for existing smartwatches and trackers. As part of the Sense 2 and Versa 4 update, Fitbit added Dynamic GPS support.

Like the Charge 4 and 5, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 “can use the GPS sensors on your phone to capture GPS data instead of the built-in GPS sensors on your watch,” thus preserving the battery life of the wearable. (The Pixel Watch only supports built-in GPS.)

Across its devices, Fitbit offers three GPS modes:

Dynamic : Your tracker sets the GPS type at the start of the workout. If you take your phone with you, your tracker uses your phone’s GPS sensors to map your route. If your phone is nearby but not moving when you start the exercise, your tracker uses built-in GPS.

: Your tracker sets the GPS type at the start of the workout. If you take your phone with you, your tracker uses your phone’s GPS sensors to map your route. If your phone is nearby but not moving when you start the exercise, your tracker uses built-in GPS. Built-in GPS : Your tracker uses built-in GPS sensors to track your route, pace, distance, and other stats. This option can reduce battery life on your tracker.

: Your tracker uses built-in GPS sensors to track your route, pace, distance, and other stats. This option can reduce battery life on your tracker. Phone GPS: Your tracker uses your phone’s GPS sensors to track your route, pace, distance, and other stats. This option can help preserve battery life on your Fitbit device.

Meanwhile, you can now “press and hold your finger on your current clock face to swap between saved clock faces” instead of going to the app. However, the companion client is still needed to add the new tiles for Menstrual Health and Readiness (requires Fitbit Premium).

Lastly, version 194.61 adds support for global characters and right-to-left text in Hindi, Arabic, Vietnamese, and other languages, as well as “bug fixes and improvements.”

